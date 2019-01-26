YP Letters: Generation gap as shopping becomes a struggle

From: Mrs J Wolfe, Scaife Garth, Pocklington, York.

I NEVER thought I would agree with your correspondent Shaun Kavanagh (The Yorkshire Post, January 15) regarding the benefits of out of town retail parking, but I do!

When I was younger, I loved to browse and shop in the high street.

Now that old age and arthritis have caught up with me, I find it hard work.

Many pavements are uneven and slope, and also have deep steps and heavy doors, whereas shopping malls have smooth floors, leading into the shops and no steps or doors.

There are also plenty of seats if one needs to sit and watch the world go by!

It is a very sad state of affairs and I don’t know if there is an answer, but I do think it is up to the younger generation to keep the high street shops going instead of staying in their homes and shopping so much online.

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

HOW many people who complain about increasing congestion on our roads are those whose online shopping has helped to give cause to a proliferation of delivery vehicles adding to the daily congestion in towns like mine? Just saying...