YP Letters: Get behind the Prime Minister’s deal to get us out of the EU

From: James Robson, Kirbymoorside.

LOATH as I am to add one more stick to the bonfire of Brexit, I feel I must send a simple message to the wayward MPs of this country.

This is not about you and your ambitions and rivalries and ideological drives. Beyond all of you stands a vast and increasingly dismayed multitude of people who, in 2016, turned out to vote in a referendum granted by the hubris of David Cameron and pioneered by Nigel Farage.

The former jumped ship when it didn’t go his way and the latter when it did; two astonishing acts of betrayal and cowardice.

This quiet majority has been ignored since then (although many media ‘talking heads’ have professed to speak for them), but it still expects Parliament to uphold their decision.

If it doesn’t, I can’t see this quiet anger become the burning of cars in the streets but the loss of trust and resentment will be profound and long lasting.

My advice is: Get behind the Prime Minister, you shower! She is the centre. Get us out of the EU and then all things can be arranged in our own good time. Respect the referendum.

From: John Fisher, Harrogate.

AS Parliament struggles to obtain a way of leaving the EU whilst retaining the advantages of membership, it would be helpful if we faced a few home truths.

First Brexit implied that the whole of the UK voted to leave, which is not true. Scotland and Northern Ireland voted to remain, England and Wales did so.

Scotland appears reluctant to join Brexit and the problems created by the Irish border add to the chaos. The people of England have spoken and so have the people of Scotland and Northern Ireland. To continue to ignore that Brexit was an English decision to leave the EU will further add to our problems on leaving the EU.

From: John Appleyard, Firthcliffe Parade, Liversedge.

THE size of the vote against Theresa May’s leadership means that she cannot pass her Brexit deal. Her government is also the first in history to be found in contempt of Parliament. She has displayed contempt for the UN, rejecting their damning report on Tory austerity. The Government is in chaos and needs replacing by Labour.

From: Jane Mitchell, Barkston Ash.

BRAVO Jayne Dowle (The Yorkshire Post, December 14)! Couldn’t agree more. Nobody in Parliament worth a cross on a voting paper. Would you consider standing?