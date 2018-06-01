YP Letters: Granting of democratic wishes in Italy would see end of the EU

From: Dick Lindley, Altofts, Normanton.

RECENT events in Italy have exposed the true nature of the EU and its supporters (The Yorkshire Post, May 30).

Despite the fact that the Italian people voted overwhelmingly for two staunchly anti-EU political parties, their democratic desires have been disgracefully disregarded by the Italian president, who, instead of installing a prime minister to represent the democratic aspirations of the majority of Italians, the president has instead installed a prime minister who is pro-EU and has absolutely no popular mandate.

So much for democracy within the EU. It is obvious that the bureaucrats in Brussels were very afraid that if the two parties who won the Italian election had installed a prime minister of their choosing, then the whole EU, the euro, together with their anti-democratic philosophy, would be under attack and would possibly implode.

The possibility of an Italian pro-democracy anti-EU government, at a time when the UK is about to escape from the clutches of the EU dictatorship, could see the whole rotten edifice come tumbling down around their ears.

It is therefore no wonder that the democratic wishes of our Italians friends have been ignored and trampled into the dust, for if allowed to develop there is no doubt in my mind that the megalomaniacs in the EU would be facing their Armageddon very soon, hopefully tomorrow.

From: John Cole, Oakroyd Terrace, Baildon, Shipley.

ONE of the topics that gave medieval scholaticism a bad name was the time wasted by philosophers in earnestly debating “how many angels can dance on the head of a pin?”

Today we have the 21st century equivalent of Mrs May’s Cabinet in their discussions of the future trade relationship between the EU27 and ourselves. Two options before minsters are one, a customs partnership and two, “maximum facilitation” (the alleged hi-tech solution). It is important to note that both one and two have already been rejected by Brussels.

Historians record that in 1453 when Turks besieged Constantinople, later taking the city, scholars were preoccupied with the “angels dancing on the head of a pin” conudrum. As Marx wrote: “History repeats itself, the first time as tragedy, the second time as farce.” Mrs May and her Cabinet are perhaps to be congratulated in combining tragedy and farce in one Brexit episode.