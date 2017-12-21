YP Letters: Grenfell review welcomed by building trade

From: Brian Berry, Chief Executive, Federation of Master Builders.

WE welcome the interim findings of the Hackitt Review which make clear that there is much for the construction industry and its regulators to address post-Grenfell (The Yorkshire Post, December 19).

The FMB submitted a detailed response to the review and many of our points have been reflected in its initial findings.

We are pleased that the review has recognised that current building regulations are too complex and unclear. We look forward to working with the Government, and our industry colleagues, to address the areas of failure so such an incident is never allowed to happen again.

I’d also like to take this opportunity to congratulate Dame Judith Hackitt and the wider review team for the swiftness with which this insightful interim report has been delivered. It’s too often the case that such consultations and inquiries drag on.

Here the Hackitt Review has managed to get the balance right by consulting with a broad range of people and organisations but then taking speedy action to reflect and report back.

We hope the review team maintains this momentum so we can achieve a safer built environment as soon as possible.