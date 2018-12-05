YP Letters: Harry Leslie Smith, a veteran who battled on for future generations

From: Daniel Vulliamy, Chair, Driffield & Rural Branch Labour Party, Brigham, Driffield.

CONGRATULATIONS on your generous obituary for 95-year old Harry Leslie Smith (The Yorkshire Post, December 1) and the tribute by Jayne Dowle (December 3).

The former combatant in the 1939-45 war decided in 2013 that he could no longer wear a red poppy for fear of appearing to celebrate war.

Jayne Dowle: Harry Leslie Smith, the man who beat all the odds

He reminded us constantly of the false memory syndrome that made people forget the privations and struggles of working class life in warm, cuddly misconceptions of the world before the NHS and universal education.

And he challenged the pattern that we grow more right-wing as we get older.

As we see the NHS and other public services under growing threat from austerity, privatisation and Brexit, we can only hope for more Harry Leslie Smiths to vote, not just for themselves, but for their grandchildren and their grandchildren’s grandchildren.