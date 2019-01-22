YP Letters: Have faith in shared values to heal divided Britain

From: Qari Muhammad Asim MBE, Senior Imam, Makkah Masjid (mosque), Leeds, and Chair, Mosques & Imams National Advisory Board.

FOLLOWING recent developments with the Brexit discussions, we know there is increased uncertainty and heightened concerns about what the future might hold in our communities.

Even within our own community, there is difference of opinion on this matter. Regardless of whether you voted leave or remain, people are passionate about this issue and the strength of feeling has continued to build since the referendum.

At times like this it is very easy to become fearful about what happens next and how things may develop; it is easy to become intolerant of the ‘other’, but hope lies in our capacity to approach Brexit with optimism, in a spirit of openness towards each other.

Let us remember Britain is a diverse and welcoming country, and historically has dealt with democratic processes and challenges well. It is vital that we continue to come together as a community and understand our role as citizens of the UK.

While there is uncertainty, much has not changed. Our faith in democracy continues and through the important networks we have, whether that be our family, friends or mosque we have a duty to support each other.

I have absolute confidence that hope, optimism, shared values and a commitment to one another will help heal our hearts, and bridge gaps in our homes, neighbourhoods and the country.

From: Lesley Newton, Newby Farm Road, Scarborough.

IN response to corresponents who complained that the BBC’s coverage of Brexit is pro-Remain, I have stopped listening to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, and only watch BBC News in order to see what it is that they have once again failed to inform the public about.

The abject failure of most of the BBC’s senior reporters to ask probing questions of Government Ministers leaves me to draw the conclusion that BBC management is so afraid of being privatised and losing the licence fee that it fails in its key purpose to provide impartial news and information.

If your readers want to be fully informed about what is going on I suggest they look at Channel 4 and Channel 5 and other news broadcasters, then compare their output with that of the BBC. I found this exercise both interesting and alarming.

From: Keith Punshon, Willow Bridge Lane, Dalton, Thirsk.

WE are seeing the end of the sovereignty of the people in our dying democracy, as the Remainer Parliament cynically reverses the result of the largest democratic exercise in our history.

As we see the death of democracy, I am reminded of some words in the traditional funeral service as reverser politicians take back control for the elite, and for Brussels: “Parliament hath given. Parliament hath taken away. Blessed is the name of Parliament.”

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

FOR the last few days, I have refused to watch the Westminster zoo. Jayne Dowle’s graphic, powerful description (The Yorkshire Post, January 17) confirmed my worst fears, without my missing a good night’s sleep. Thanks, Jayne.

As to the majority of politicians “behaving like children”, regrettably we can’t dock their pocket money, but what about seriously watering the gin in Westminster’s numerous subsidised bars?

From: John Clarke, Sandal Cliff, Sandal, Wakefield.

BORIS Johnson claims that he didn’t say anything about Turkey during the referendum campaign (The Yorkshire Post, January 19).

Yet he is on record as making several such remarks at that time. Nuanced language is often a fine thing, but on this occasion, the prospective leader of the Tory party was not “distancing himself” in the words of The Yorkshire Post, he was lying.

Nothing new in Baker’s idea

From: David Hardcastle, Bessacarr, Doncaster.

KENNETH Baker seems to think that the idea of having degree apprentices at a university in Germany is an original one (The Yorkshire Post, January 18).

From the early 1960s what was then Bradford Institute of Advanced Technology (formerly Bradford Technical College) and now Bradford University, along with others, provided four-year courses in electrical, mechanical, chemical and civil engineering.

These were run on a ‘sandwich’ basis i.e. six months studying at the Institute and six months working in industry.

Most of the students were paid to attend by their employers and the qualification obtained – a Diploma in Technology – was deemed to be the equivalent of a degree with the same grading like a first or 2:1.

It was represented at the time to be an innovative and cost-effective way to train and raise the status of engineers.

Kenneth Baker has discovered nothing new, it has all been done before.

The moral would appear to be that if you live long enough, everything comes back into fashion again!

Get tough with young drivers

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

IT was inevitable that the accident statistics of older drivers were examined after the high profile accident of Prince Philip.

Much to the relief of many older drivers, these results show that most accidents are caused by young drivers soon after passing their tests (The Yorkshire Post, January 19).

Not really surprising as most elderly drivers realise their limitations and stop driving as soon as they feel unable to continue with as much safety as they would like.

Save the draconian measures for keeping the elderly off the roads and apply them to the young mavericks.