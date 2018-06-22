YP Letters: Heathrow third runway won’t benefit North

From: Cait Hewitt, Deputy director, Aviation Environment Federation.

LEEDS Bradford Airport’s boss has accused critics of Heathrow expansion of ‘scaremongering’ about the impacts of the project on other regions of the UK (The Yorkshire Post, June 14). Our view is that the facts speak for themselves.

With a Parliamentary vote on a third Heathrow runway looming, the airport has been busy trying to win the support of MPs outside the South-East by promising new jobs and new regional connections.

In fact, it can’t deliver either, and the Government’s vague promises to support regional airports (while expanding Heathrow) lack any substance (Justine Greening, The Yorkshire Post, June 16).

Heathrow’s estimates of new jobs generated by the project don’t stand up to scrutiny, not least as much of the employment created would mean shifting people out of their local area and into the South-East.

And, in contrast to Heathrow’s talk of 14 domestic connections if it gets a new runway, official forecasts show the number of domestic connections into Heathrow falling to just five by 2050 (from eight today) even with expansion. In terms of passenger demand, a bigger Heathrow would mean less growth at almost every other UK airport, those same forecasts show.

Finally, the ‘national benefit’ the Government claims from the scheme excludes both its environmental costs (climate change, noise and air pollution) and the public cost of the extra road and rail infrastructure required.

A third runway at Heathrow Airport would benefit Heathrow Airport.

It’s very doubtful that the rest of us stand to gain anything.

We hope that Yorkshire’s MPs will vote no to the Government’s third runway plan.

Taxation and representation

From: PJ Doyle, Wakefield Road, Pontefract.

ULTIMATELY, it is English taxpayers who fund the United Kingdom, but who are the last in the queue for health and social care benefits.

If the Scots and Northern Irish want a bridge between their two countries, then let them pay for it and not the already hard-pressed English taxpayers.

Similarly, those who oppose the vastly unwanted and greatly unwarranted HS2 project should form their own political movement to represent their views in Parliament.

Continually ridden roughshod over by the British government, nothing will change in England until we have equal democratic rights with the rest of Britain.

From: GF Wright, Bishopthorpe Road, York.

WE were surprised and disappointed last week during a fishing holiday in Scotland to experience resentment directed at members of our party, simply because we are English.

We hope that this was not typical, but at the same time, the Scottish First Minister was in the news speculating about the timing of a Scottish independence referendum.

At lunch on the river bank, we agreed about two effects the referendum would have.

Firstly it should reduce the grumbling by some north of the border, no matter what the outcome.

Secondly, if it resulted in independence, we would benefit by an end to the special funding for Scotland via the ‘Barnett formula’ and other channels.

Grenfell grim reminder

From: Cecil Crinnion, Sycamore Close, Slingsby, York.

NOTHING anyone can say or do can alter the fact that the tragedy of Grenfell has happened, and the inquiry will, I hope, try to ensure that disasters of this kind never happen again (The Yorkshire Post, June 14).

Unfortunately, the kind of hindsight that would prevent any such occurrences will never be available. What I cannot understand is that, after a year, the tower still stands to remind local people of that awful fire.

After the devastating attack on the Twin Towers in New York, resulting in 2,996 murders, 6,000 casualties, the site was cleared in just eight months and 19 days of 1.8 million tonnes of rubble, paving the way for new development.

Am I alone in thinking it is time not to forget, but to move on?

Reopening old wounds

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

ONCE again we have calls for an inquiry into policing 34 years ago during the miners’ strike (The Yorkshire Post, June 16).

Isn’t it time that these campaigners recognised that there were faults on both sides in this dispute, and that the miners were not the oppressed angels they are being made out to be?

South Yorkshire Police have, no doubt, learned lessons from this incident and they should be respected for that. It’s time to stop the eternal quest for blood.

Moved by Auschwitz

From: Laurence J Sowden, Far Lane, Kettlewell.

THE picture of a smiling Alison Chabloz after her court case just about sums up the depths some people will plummet to achieve a momentary moment of notoriety or ‘fame’. Anyone who can mock the Holocaust has to be lacking in any moral judgement.

I recently visited Auschwitz and found the whole experience deeply moving. She might reflect on the fact that 1.3 million people were deported to Auschwitz. Of these 1.1 million died there, the majority in the gas chambers.

When liberated by the Russians, of the 9,000 found alive 2,000 subsequently died as they were too ill to save.

More the pity that this woman cannot carry out her 180 hours of unpaid work at Auschwitz itself.