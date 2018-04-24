YP Letters: How can a vote on Brexit deal be called ‘undemocratic’?

From: John Turley, Dronfield Woodhouse.

COULD Don Wood (The Yorkshire Post, April 19), and other Brexiteers, explain why they regard it as being undemocratic to let the British people have the final say on any Brexit deal, especially as most opinion polls indicate that the majority are now in favour of such a vote?

Brexiteers like Don Wood love to bang on about democracy, but have scant regard for it when it does not fit in with their views. They do not care that:

Their narrow victory in the EU referendum was achieved in part on the back of misleading information, and false promises of extra money for the NHS.

Only 37 per cent of the electorate voted for Brexit.

Most opinion polls indicate that if everyone entitled to vote in the EU referendum had actually done so, then it would have been a narrow victory for Remain.

Most opinion polls indicate that if another referendum on EU membership was held tomorrow, then it would also be a narrow victory for Remain.

The hard Brexit that they advocate may result in the breakdown of the Good Friday agreement in Northern Ireland.

In addition, leading politicians on the Leave side, including Nigel Farage, made it quite clear that if the result had been a narrow victory for Remain, then they would have been pushing for another referendum. In fact, many were hoping the result would be sufficiently close in order to justify this.

From: Don Burslam, Elm Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury.

IT is increasingly important that the improper and indeed criminal misuse of digital personal data should be curbed and eliminated, difficult though this may be.

It can and does decisively affect elections and referenda, and this makes a mockery of democracy.

Unsurprisingly these digital developments started life in the US. Apparently it is quite possible to micro-target people for commercial or political purposes. This has been refined to such an extent that the opinions, attitudes and tastes of an individual could be accurately predicted on the basis of where they live, the kind of property, what they do and their lifestyle.

This apparently reached farcical proportions when different computers in different places carried out a dialogue with each other without human intervention!

So much for respecting the result of the referendum.