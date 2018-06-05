YP Letters: I’m wild about Harry Gration, but not his dialect skills

Have your say

From: Brian H Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

I AM a huge fan of BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration, an outstanding serious journalist who has the common touch.

My guess is that he and his friendly co-presenters are welcome in thousands of living-rooms every evening.

However, despite his unmistakable Bradford accent, he sometimes reveals a surprising unawareness of West and South Yorkshire dialect.

A recent programme featured a fellow Yorkshire reporter questioning young German tennis star Sacha Zverev at a press conference.

Zverev, who speaks perfect English with an American accent, courteously replied that he loved the accent but hadn’t understood a word.

The reporter’s speech pattern impressed Harry who urged him to “keep up tha good work won’t thi”.

His friend Ian McMillan would have known that he meant “keep up thi good work wain’t tha”.

Now we know that Harry is really a bit posh.