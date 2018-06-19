YP Letters: I voted to remain, but EU’s attitude has changed my mind

From: Paul Green, Haxby Road, York.

AS one of the youngest voters, I voted Remain in 2016, but accepted the democratic will of the people while hoping that we might rejoin the EU some years ahead.

Sadly, our negotiators have encountered hostility and intransigence with every obstacle being put across their path.

Now firmly in the Leave camp, I believe that not one penny should be sent to Brussels where these unelected bureaucrats are giving us no option but to leave with no deal.

Surely this would be the best outcome in any case, allowing the UK to trade with the rest of the planet, under WTO rules?

This will also protect the UK against EU leeches who seek our taxpayers funds to pay for appalling actions such as those causing devastation, suicides and bankruptcies in southern Europe, due to the common currency which was deemed essential for the creation of a superstate and the erasure of individual nation states.

From: JA King, Thurgoland, Sheffield.

ONE feels sorry for the Remoaners as they cannot accept a democratic vote to leave the EU.

Their infighting and blocking tactics will only give strength to the EU negotiators to produce for UK the worst possible deal for which they must bear the full responsibility.

The EU negotiators must be laughing their socks off at the tactics of the Remoaners.

No wonder they are only too willing to wine and dine them in Brussels. Positive-thinking people would be giving all the help and assistance to ensure the UK a good deal.

The worst case scenario is that we remain in the United States of Europe, who will then demand that we join the euro. This will mean that our unemployment will rise to the levels of that of Spain, Italy, Portugal and Greece.

From: Coun Tony Galbraith, Elloughton, Brough.

THE DISPARATE group of “Yorkshire Leaders” (The Yorkshire Post, June 12) seem extraordinarily complacent on our trade with the EU.

On their own figures, we make an annual balance of trade loss of about £7bn currently as members of both the Customs Union and the Single Market.This enormous figure represents about £1,400 per man, woman and child in the county.

Surely they should be directing their energies to bringing about change which would enable us to export more and import less? That would really be good for us.