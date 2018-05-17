YP Letters: If you oppose unelected EU, what about Royals?

From: Coun Tim Mickleburgh (Lab), Boulevard Avenue, Grimsby.

ONE reason people like myself have opposed Britain’s membership of what was originally just a Common Market is a democratic one. I never liked the idea of decisions affecting our future being decided by unelected people who don’t live in the UK, nor share its values and history.

That same belief in democracy leads me to be opposed to the Royal Family and all it stands for. We should have an elected Head of State, not one who acquires the role through accident of birth.

Now critics of such a development say that we could get saddled with someone like Tony Blair. But the beauty of democracy is that if someone becomes unpopular, we the voters can chuck them out just as we do with unpopular governments. And those who believe the monarchy has the backing of the people should be aware that attitudes can change over time. I mean, how many would have wanted Prince Charles as King if the Queen had passed away not long after Princess Diana?

Whatever, the latest bout of Royal insanity ahead of Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle shouldn’t stop us from having a serious discussion on what type of ruling system we have.