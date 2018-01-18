YP Letters: Incentive to redevelop old mills would pay off

From: Nicholas Pennington, Church Street, Addingham.

Regarding “Should authorities create a mills investment programme?” (The Yorkshire Post, January 5); from every conceivable point of view, it is right that such a programme should be created as a matter of priority.

The development of brownfield sites (within which definition mill premises fall) must always be preferred to greenfield development, to protect our countryside and valuable open spaces.

These old buildings are iconic in symbolising the industrial heritage of the region, as well as being classic period architecture in their own right. However, unless they are given a new lease of life through conversation for residential or other uses, they will fall prey to decay and demolition or become a target for wanton vandalism.

Developers will always look for the easiest means of realising a profit. To make the conversation of mill premises an attractive proposition, there has to be some form of incentive put into place.

In addition to the desirability of preserving old mill buildings on the basis of visual amenity, these structures are extremely well built – both a significant advantage in the conversation process and, subsequently, a valuable asset in the hands of future owners and occupiers.