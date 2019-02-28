YP Letters: Independent MPs are setting new precedent for our times

From: Ian Smith, Colston Close, Bradford.

I CAN’T agree with Tom Richmond that Independent Group MPs shouldn’t ask their constituents to either condone or condemn their decision to deny their elected political party allegiance (The Yorkshire Post, February 25).

We generally vote for whoever represents our own political party preference. It is of course the candidate that we vote for, but people select the one who is a member of, or represents the party we favour – it’s not the other way around. I traditionally voted Tory, whoever the candidate was – didn’t most of us follow our own political principles?

Neither can I agree that they shouldn’t resign and cause a by-election because there’s no precedent. These times need new precedents, otherwise we never develop, then we’ll never change the structure of politics.

Anyway, these individuals have very definitely changed horses at the most critical time in our modern history and they’ve done so in order to circumvent the country’s decision to leave the EU – they are all demonstrably committed Remainers of course.

I do agree that politics we have needs a bombshell. But this shift is one that only demonstrates how politicians can be so self-important and arrogant, and for some, undemocratic.

From: Nick Martinek, Briarlyn Road, Huddersfield.

WITH the advent of The Independent Group, there is renewed interest in the power of recall for those MPs who cheat their constituents out of a second vote consequent to the MP’s change of allegiance.

Whether those 11 MPs like it or not, Parliament legislated for a referendum asking the question whether the electorate wanted to remain in or leave the EU. There were no conditions attached either on the ballot paper or in the EU (Referendum) Act 2015, nor any provision to overturn one of the results.

Personally I would jail MPs who oppose the will of the people expressed in the legal manner prescribed by Parliament, not “recall” them. Malfeasance in office would do, or treason if they argued.

From: Elisabeth Baker, Leeds.

TOM Richmond tells us (The Yorkshire Post, February 23) that the earliest general election date would be June 6. Given that calls for an election result from Brexit arguments, it would be fitting if those Europeans, who owe so much to this country, were to remember what happened on this date 75 years ago.