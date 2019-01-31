YP Letters: Inflexibility doesn’t help alleviate fly tipping

From: Joan M Barraclough, Westfield Lane, Wyke, Bradford.

WITH reference to your Editorial headlined ‘Tipping shame’ (The Yorkshire Post, January 28), I would like to point out that the inflexible attitude of Bradford, Kirklees and Calderdale councils do not help to alleviate the scourge of illegal dumping of waste.

We live in the BD12 area and our nearest waste site is just over a mile away. However, because we are just over the boundary and pay rates to Kirklees Council, we are obliged to travel a round journey of 14 miles via junctions 26 to 27 on the busy M62 to reach our allocated waste site.

Surely there should be some liason between these three councils so that citizens are able to use their nearest site?

I approached my local councillor when the permit scheme was first introduced, pointing out the stupidity of people having to travel miles to their allocated site when there was one much nearer.

I was informed nothing could be done as each council had their own rules.

Once more, I am looking forward to driving up the busy M62 to dispose of my garden waste this year.