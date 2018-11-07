YP Letters: Infrastructure of Leeds Bradford Airport is sadly lacking

From: Margaret Scott, Woodside Avenue, Wrenthorpe.

I COULDN’T agree more with reader Phil Brown that Leeds Bradford Airport is not fit for purpose (The Yorkshire Post, November 3). I have used this airport three times this year and each time the escalator for arriving passengers has not been working. The last time was just a few weeks ago. We had an horrendous landing because of gale force winds and had to wait at least 15 minutes for the bus to arrive to take us to the arrivals entrance.

Andrew Vine: My Leeds Bradford Airport visit proves why early morning drinking ban is needed

When I asked a member of staff why it wasn’t working, she couldn’t tell me. We have heard all the rhetoric about future plans for a brand new arrivals hall, but in the meantime passengers are facing all kinds of problems because the infrastructure is not capable of handling the movement of passengers and luggage when more than one plane arrives at the same time.

A relative recently experienced a long delay on arrival at the luggage retrieval area because three planes had landed and only one carousel was working. Could more effort be put into making the journey through the airport more organised, and providing more space for passengers rather than pubs, cafes and shops?

Renewables are the future

From: Dr Peter Williams, Newbiggin, Malton.

A NEW report by Aurora Energy Research strengthens the case that further sources of gas for the UK will not be necessary.

The report predicts that by 2050, renewable energy from wind and solar will bring down power prices by 90 per cent in the April-October months, drastically impacting the output and profitability of fossil fuel generation. The energy company Vattenfall, supported by SSE and Scottish Power, has called for an end to the UK’s ban on subsidies for wind and solar production, which by the Government’s own figures are the cheapest to install. For example, electricity generated by the offshore wind farm at Hornsea will cost 60 per cent of that produced by the hugely expensive nuclear plant at Hinkley Point C. Power prices are set to fall to levels at which shale gas from costly fracking will be unable to compete. However, Ryedale’s MP Kevin Hollinrake, who knows all this, still supports the despoiling of the Vale of Pickering by fracking.

Art teacher an inspiration

From: John Roberts, St John’s Court, St John’s, Wakefield.

I WAS saddened to read of the death of artist Graeme Willson, but thank you (The Yorkshire Post, November 3) for honouring him with a fine obituary and excellent photograph.

On a personal level, Graeme helped me immensely with my own artwork after I left Bradford art School on 1976. He taught me, with great kindness and expertise, the fascinating process of engraving and etching, as well as brushing up my drawing technique no end, which as any art teacher will tell you is fundamental to an artist.

Graeme’s teaching was a turning point for me, leading me to have the good fortune to exhibit my own landscape watercolours and oils at various regional art galleries.

Big thanks to the NHS staff

From: Catherine Watson, Norman Road, Hatfield, Doncaster.

I HAVE just spent a day in the Accident & Emergency Department at Doncaster Royal Infirmary being investigated for a possible heart attack. Fortunately it was not one.

I would like to personally congratulate every member of the team at DRI for their courtesy, consideration, professionalism and kindness in looking after me.

From the first phone call to the NHS Emergency call number 111 in the middle of the night to the two paramedics who arrived almost immediately and all the members of A&E staff who spent the day checking me out, I would like to say a big thank you. Your treatment of me made an OAP feel safe, cared for and important. All those qualities are not easy to achieve in a busy department.

The troubled NHS gets many criticisms, but I would like to balance it out somewhat with my praise for Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

No Bash St Comp for him

From: ME Wright, Harrogare.

I COULDN’T agree more with Rachel Reeves on Chancellor, Philip Hammond’s patronising “little extras” funding for State schools (The Yorkshire Post, November 3) and Jayne Dowle (November 5).

With education, as always, the question arises as to what extent the state system is used by our elected representatives; as always, that question is never answered.

Judging from Philip Hammond’s pedigree, may we assume that neither he nor his family have ever been within a mile of Bash Street Comp?

If I’m wrong, I apologise and await details.

Fireworks in wrong hands

From: Andrew Mitchell, Leeds.

IF the local MPs had the backing of the millions of people to whom late night fireworks and non-organised fireworks are a complete anathema, we might just get this nonsense finished.

Fireworks are brilliant...in the right hands.

Trouble is drunken people just setting “one more off” aren’t the right hands.

Just ask the RSPCA, the elderly, hospitals in the vicinity of night long fireworks.

Please contact your local MP now.