YP Letters: Insult to Remainers to say they could have cautioned more

From: MP Laycock, Harrogate.

BARONESS Altmann (The Yorkshire Post, January 24) is quite right to admit that both campaigns in our June 2016 referendum were flawed.

That contest was a “free for all” with nobody to take responsibility for all that was said on either side.

Ros Altmann: Brexit was sold under false pretences and is much worse than every pensions mis-selling scandal

It had, however, one redeeming feature: both sides had ample opportunity to correct each other’s misstatements.

As for not voting for no deal, we voted to leave – irrespective of whether a deal could be had or not.

She tells us that “risks have turned out to be so much greater than explained in 2016 or 2017”. What an insult to the competence of Remain campaigners who worked so hard to warn us of every possible danger (real or imaginary).

What more could they possibly have told us that they did not say at that time?

From: Ian Smith, Bradford.

WHAT’S the evidence that the hype was a deciding factor? We’re a country that seems to rely upon statistics for determining its policies, and for the claims people make.

So, is there any statistical information regarding the number of people who’d already decided to vote either Remain or Leave before the pre-referendum hype?

Everyone I personally know – Remainers and Leavers – had made up their minds before David Cameron announced the vote for June 23, 2016. Their commitment – for or against the EU – had already been formed; the claims made by any campaigners made no difference.

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

WHAT a surprise to read that France and Germany have renewed their friendship pact (The Yorkshire Post, January 23).

They need each other to bully the rest of the EU countries into agreeing to their policies, and to support one another, when either breaks EU regulations but neither pay any fines.

From: Paul Morley, Long Preston, Skipton.

THE MPs trying to stop Brexit are trying to hand our country over to a foreign power. So let’s be right about this, never mind guilty of Parliamentary betrayal, let’s call it what it really is – treason.

From: Thomas Reed, Harrogate.

WHY are there not extra sittings at the Houses of Parliament to try to reach a Brexit consensus (The Yorkshire Post, January 26)?