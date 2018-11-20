YP Letters: Invest more money in improving cycle paths

From: James Sykes, Appleton Roebuck, York.

I HAVE to agree with the article from Rosslyn Colderly, regional director of Sustrans (The Yorkshire Post, November 12) regarding finance for repairing and maintaining cycle routes.

So far this year, myself and my partner have cycled from Lands End to John O’Groats, Morecambe to Bridlington and Scarborough to Whitby – all on the Sustrans routes.

How lucky we have been with such fantastic riding scenery and all different.

These routes and many other Sustrans routes can be made much safer and more usable by simply cutting back the vegetation along the route, in some cases even the cycle path signs are overgrown and unreadable.

The cost to repair and resurface a cycle path is a fraction of the cost of a road as the traffic is much lighter, therefore many, many miles of cycle paths can be built for a relatively small amount of money than to build a road for cars.

Surely some of this money can come from the levy charged on new house building that goes into social schemes, etc.

Also if some of the NHS budget was spent on these cycle paths this would reduce obesity and diabetes.