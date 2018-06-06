YP Letters: Investment in police needed to tackle speeding

From: Shaun Kavanagh, Leeds.

LIKE many others, I will sympathise with the police’s efforts to counter the appalling standard of driving by some motorists relative to speed etc.

The current situation in relation to road policing is basically due to financial constraints – not enough money in “the pot” to enable the more experienced officers to be assigned to the road traffic unit.

We all know speed can kill and collisions will continue to occur, but not always is speed the main issue as many factors come to the fore.

That said, drivers need to act more responsibly. Getting a driving licence does not make anyone a good driver, it simply allows you to develop skills.

Without a substantial financial increase to the coffers, law-breakers will continue to escape the net and not only in relation to road policing. That is a simple fact. Blame cannot be attributed to existing officers who do their best in the climate of frustration, but more police officers are required yesterday, not tomorrow.