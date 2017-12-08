YP Letters: Irish ‘mobs’ hold Britain to ransom

From: A W Clarke, Wold Croft, Sutton on Derwent.

I’M sure that I cannot be the only person who found the appearance on the television news of the members of the DUP facing the camera announcing their sabotage of the ‘Brexit’ talks almost comical.

I have never understood why Irish groups of all persuasions need to face the camera together when making an announcement, for all the world like a bunch of Chicago heavies.

If anyone had predicted that an Irish political party would be responsible for a major problem in reaching an agreement, I think that no one in Britain would have been at all surprised. For years they held Britain to ransom, causing endless trouble with their internal squabbles.

Coming from Irish stock myself, I feel confident in saying that they must be the most argumentative people in the world, even though they are also charming and amusing in a social context.

From: Don Wood, Howden.

THE following countries all have land borders with the EU: Norway, Belarus, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and Switzerland.

These borders seem to work without any problems so why are the EU making the Irish border a problem?

The quickest and easiest way to solve all the negotiation problems being constantly thrown up by the EU, despite the UK bending over backwards to get an agreement, is to now walk away without a deal, revert to WTO trading rules with the EU and start making free trade deals with the big wide world outside the EU who seem to be very keen to do trade deals with us, and for which we will not have to pay a penny.

The EU will soon pull their neck in and ask for trade talks as the German car industry, to name just one, would be severely damaged by a return to WTO rules with their biggest export customer.

From: Gordon Lawrence, Sheffield.

IT never fails to astonish me at the persistence of the Remainers in wanting to reject the result of the EU referendum.

We have those failed, superannuated politicians like Nick Clegg and Tony Blair wanting to resurrect their careers in a desperate last chance crusade to avoid their political extinction by denying the electorate a convincing democratic decision.

James Bovington (The Yorkshire Post, November 30) joins in the debate and paradoxically writes to condemn Jean-Claude Juncker and his acolytes for the shabby, vindictive ban on the entry of British cities from the Capital of Culture competition. He sees it as an own goal against his beloved EU.

He accompanies this, in one of his exhaustive flights to discredit Leavers, with a ludicrous assault on the devastating loss of European culture when we leave, as Brexiteers see it.

It didn’t need a sterile, top-down, gravy train impelled organisation like the EU to foster the genius of Newton, Coleridge, Dickens, the Brontës, Maxwell, Adam Smith, Churchill, Austin, Elgar, Brittan, Turner, Moore and Hockney just to cite an infinitely minute sample of the pantheon of Britain’s men and women who have illuminated the world of arts and science.

From: S Ellis, Cottenham Road, Rotherham.

HIGHLY skilled and qualified British workers built the Humber Bridge and the English side of the Channel Tunnel in the 1980s.

Again the migration lobby reckons we are short of skilled workers but are never specific.

In every area of the UK, we have highly skilled British people in all sorts of trades.

Tony Blair was in the hands of the migration lobby.

From: David Nutt, Huby, Leeds.

SO much has been written about our country’s decision to withdraw from government by the EU, that I have become ‘Brexit drunk’ and ceased allowing myself to be goaded into responding in your columns to the shrill outpourings of despairing Remainers.

There is however, something so chillingly Orwellian about the article by Bradley Young (The Yorkshire Post, November 29) and letters (The Yorkshire Post, December 4) that I am driven to comment.

Because the referendum did not go his way, he states that the hoi polloi are not fit to be enfranchised concerning vital matters of national importance, and that these should be left to expert politicians.

His opinions would be less worrying were it not that he is a politics student who could well become a contender for precisely the politically expert appointments that he believes should wield power.

Come back Jean-Claude Juncker and Michel Barnier – all is forgiven!

From: Dave Croucher, Pinfold Gardens, Doncaster.

IT is getting to the stage where we need to tell the Europeans start negotiating in earnest or get stuffed.

Last week it was the amount of money they wanted to allow negotiations to move on, this week they are insisting we get the permission from Ireland before talks can go on.

How much longer are they going to insist we jump through hoops, just so talks can move on? How much longer are they going to carry on with these stalling excuses?

If we walk away from these talks, they stand to loose much more than we do.

We could trade with anyone in the world, but the EU are limited with who they can trade because of their stupid rules.

Bump ride

From: Max Nottingham, St Faith’s Street, Lincoln.

OUR ‘special relationship’ with America will survive Donald Trump’s antics.

After all, previous presidents were hardly fully-fledged angels.

When we tag along with the biggest boy in the school playground, we must expect a bumpy ride at times.