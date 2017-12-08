YP Letters: Is there a cunning plan behind Brexit border shambles?

From: Robert Craig, Priory Road, Weston-Super-Mare.

IT is almost impossible to believe that Theresa May would agree to weakening Northern Ireland’s links to the rest of Britain, knowing full well that the DUP could not allow that. Yet it is what she appears to have done.

She then found herself having to say “sorry” to all those who thought they had an agreement, because Northern Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster wouldn’t let her do it.

Either Mrs May’s negotiations are a shambles, or she has a cunning plan. That could be to allow all the devolved countries the same deal as Northern Ireland. In last year’s referendum, three of the devolved countries, namely – Scotland, Northern Ireland and London – voted for remain.

From: Nick Martinek, Briarlyn Road, Huddersfield.

IT is exceedingly strange that the Remainers are so frightened of the WTO trade deal, inventing all sorts of propaganda words to describe it: “hard”, “cliff-edge”, etc. It is strange because we already trade more successfully with the rest of the world using the WTO rules than with the EU under EU rules.

In the face of the facts, instead of just leaving, our heavily Remain-influenced government appeases and bribes the EU – but for what? There is no reason to do so, either legal or moral.

The Remainers may think that EU “punishment” is preferable to the WTO deal which we already use, and which gives us everything we want, but few others do. The WTO deal is available now and would cut the posturing EU down to size.

From: John Turley, Dronfield Woodhouse.

APPARENTLY the Commission for Social Mobility, from which there have been a number of recent resignations, was looking into why people in some of the most deprived parts of the county predominately voted Leave in the EU referendum. This would appear to confirm what myself, and other correspondents to The Yorkshire Post have been saying for the last 18 months, namely that people voted leave for a variety of reasons.

From: Tarquin Holman, Marsden Court, Farlsey.

ON Brexit, is it not time for some “motivation” instead of wasteful talking which has achieved nothing? It would be far better if our politicians addressed the major problems in NHS, housing, crime and our once near perfect “welfare state”.