From: Coun Tim Mickleburgh (Lab), Boulevard Avenue, Grimsby.

AT a loose end because of the temporary closure of a care home where I volunteer, I decided to take a trip on a local train for a change.

So it was that last Saturday I boarded the 10.29am at Great Coates.

There were a decent number waiting to travel, though pity the drivers stuck at the level crossing which went down several minutes before the train arrived.

On board, the single car was busy, but less so after Grimsby Town when many got off. We reached Cleethorpes on time at 10.44 after a journey of just 15 minutes.

What a contrast from the local buses I usually use, both in time and comfort.

Sadly though as I’ve a weekly bus ticket, I’m loathe to pay extra to go by rail.

But in a joined-up public transport network we’d have tickets covering rail and bus travel, as they did when I lived in Hebden Bridge (David Behrens, The Yorkshire Post, February 23).

Then more would willingly let the train take the strain.