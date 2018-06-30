YP Letters: Juncker must be hoping to make our only option ‘no deal’

From: C Allison, Huntington Road, York.

EU negotiators are leaning on the Taoiseach to magnify any technical difficulties over the Irish border but to put it in perspective 65 per cent of Ireland’s exports come to mainland Britain, and two per cent to Northern Ireland. Jean-Claude Juncker must have got the message that the UK is fully regaining self-government which would be impossible if we were to stay in a customs union. Thus he is hoping either to break up the UK which he cannot do, or make our only option “no deal”. Many politicians and businessmen agree with the head of WTO, Roberto Azevedo, that this is a feasible option, contrary to threats from Remainers and heads of a few businesses, totally lacking allegiance, who might prefer to re-locate in any case.

From: Mr FM Goulding, Vernon Street, Newark.

YOUR Friday commentator Bill Carmichael has frequently given his opinion on what he calls the “great Brexit rebellion”. Like many journalists on some anti-EU papers, he seems to concentrate on character assassination rather than constructive argument. Over the last two years The Yorkshire Post, through your respected financial, political and agricultural correspondents, have constructed many words of concern for the future of our country after the proposed departure from the EU. I have looked in vain for some reasonable response from Mr Carmichael but he seems more interested in “Tory Remainiacs”. Who am I? Just a pensioner that was employed by a Yorkshire firm which has greatly benefited from the EU membership.

From: Howard Scaife, Backstone Way, Ilkley.

AS I patrolled the border between East and West Germany on those cold winter nights in the 1960s, along with Canadian and USA Nato colleagues, Germans slept soundly in their warm beds. We would have been less than happy if we had known the Chancellor of Germany, when we voted to leave the EU, would not accept our country’s vote and demand we be punished to teach us a lesson and to deter others.

From: John Turley, Dronfield Woodhouse.

Simon Barber (The Yorkshire Post, June 21) appears to blame the Grenfell Tower fire on the EU. What next? If Britain suffers from a plague of locusts, followed by a sudden death of the first born, will this also be blamed on the EU?