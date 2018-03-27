YP Letters: Junior rugby league is the only way forward

From: Geoff Wake, Silkstone Common, Barnsley.

MICHAEL J Robinson’s letter (The Yorkshire Post, March 20), as regards amateur rugby league teams being unable to raise a side to complete fixtures raises many points and the answers are not simple.

At my club we found from the time the professional game went to summer rugby and we were playing Saturdays in the Pennine League. there was nothing to focus on for an out-of-area club.

We discussed going to the then fledgling summer league only to realise that several of our players got paid to play cricket in the summer and even then we were without them at the start and end of each season.

There was nothing more frustrating than to have players who were very close to professional standard who could not make turning out to play a priority.

Our club started in 1980 and lasted until 2013. At that stage everyone left at the club was worn out by trying.

My conclusion has long since been that junior rugby league is the only way forward and if they are good enough to turn professional so be it. If not, then let them take the lead in starting open age teams again.