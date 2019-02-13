YP Letters: Labour must back People’s Vote or suffer Brexit backlash

From: James Bovington, Church Grove, Horsforth, Leeds.

TWO opposing Labour voices spoke in your Saturday edition (The Yorkshire Post, February 9).

The sensible voice of David Blunkett calling for a second referendum to reverse the nonsense of Brexit given that none of the false promises of the Leave camp have been realised, and that of Sir Kevin Barron who seems to want to appease the clarion voices of the radical right with his support for Brexit.

David Blunkett: Why a second referendum might be the only answer to Brexit mess

Well I have a message for Sir Kevin which is that if he and his Leninist leader, Jeremy Corbyn, are seen at the end of this process to have assisted in turning Britain into a dystopian Ukip-style state that deprives our young people of the right to study, live and work elsewhere in Europe, I will never, ever vote Labour again.

Indeed it would surprise me actually ever to see a Labour government again if this happens, since Scotland will be on its way and the chances of Barron’s Brexit-loving bedfellows in the bigoted DUP actually ever supporting a Labour government are nil. Let’s hope that the sense and realism of David Blunkett and both recent Labour prime ministers wins out and that a second referendum is held that will deliver 20 million votes for Remain, which will be the case if young people are allowed to express a preference.

Or have you forgotten, Sir Kevin, that socialism is about bringing people together and that nationalism divides? Have you forgotten the history of the century in which we both grew up?

From: Tim Hunter, Fairfield Avenue, Knaresborough.

IT would appear that things are hotting up on the Brexit front. Apparently, according to Donald Tusk, we Brexiteers will be burning in the flames of hell in just seven weeks time.

Fire and brimstone stuff indeed from Grand Inquisitor Tusk. It clearly won’t be possible to reason with the EU any more.

A deal would have been better – but let’s now just leave and have a ‘‘managed no deal’’ of some kind.

From: Jarvis Browning, Main Street, Fadmoor, York.

THE only way out by the looks of things is to have no deal so that we can get on with our lives. If the EU don’t want to budge, that’s their problem, not ours.

From: Paul Morley, Ribblesdale Estate, Long Preston, Skipton.

WHAT’S the difference between the European Union and Belfast Zoo? It’s a lot easier to escape from the zoo!