YP Letters: Leaving EU on May’s terms will be a betrayal

From: Nick Martinek, Briarlyn Road, Huddersfield.

It really looks like we shall be leaving the EU. Unfortunately it won’t be the clean break that Leave voters wanted.

There is nothing stopping Theresa May from looping us back into the EU in all but name. And the EU is quite happy about that. Nominally out of the EU, our feeble influence (always exaggerated by Remainers) will be zero. But the EU will still control us.

Mrs May’s stated aim is to have a “new, deep and special partnership” with the EU. And we will pay for that: £39bn and counting.

She has threatened to extend the Article 50 process, a process that is already too long, by another two or more (it will be more) years; then have regulatory alignment with the single market and customs union, still under ECJ control; all while having signed us back up to the EU’s security, military, and diplomatic control.

She is far more dangerous than the has-been politicians like Tony Blair, and Lords Heseltine and Adonis, usually trotted out by continuity Remain to distract us.

That’s because most people don’t realise yet how much Mrs May has already managed to betray us (with the help of the Remain-supporting civil service of course).