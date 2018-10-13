YP Letters: Let Scotland go if they want to as we reap benefits of EU exit

From: Barry Foster, High Stakesby, Whitby.

I DID not know whether to laugh or cry when I observed Nicola Sturgeon tottering around the platform at the SNP conference in her expensive designer outfit and her even more expensive designer shoes poking fun at Theresa May (The Yorkshire Post, October 10).

Hasn’t she and others who try to belittle the PM realised that she was poking fun at herself when she did her little dance at the Tory conference? An admirable quality, I would have thought.

Bill Carmichael: Harsh truth is that austerity never really bit

If Scotland wants to leave the UK, so be it. Quite obviously some of those interviewed at the SNP conference hate our guts. We should perhaps give serious consideration to cease sending them all the money we do, and as we should also be doing with the EU. By doing this, I feel sure we, as a country, would be in a very good position financially.

It is now high time the PM got on with the job that was voted for without any more interference. That, my moaning friends, is what democracy is all about. All those MPs against us getting out of the EU should be thoroughly ashamed of themselves.

From: Keith Turnbull, Ryton Way, Doncaster.

JOHN Turley (The Yorkshire Post, October 9) appears to believe that the cost of exit was not put to the public at the time of the EU vote.

Rachel Reeves: I’m backing a People’s Vote on any Brexit deal

Of course there is some cost involved, but the extent of that is down to our negotiators. Currently we have a net outflow to the EU of approaching £5bn a year, so with no changes we continue to give money away to an organisation which appears to have little or no concern for our national interests.

With a population of around 13 per cent of the EU total, and an equivalent contribution, we have little chance of influencing any decision to our own way of thinking.

Mr Turley quotes a suggestion from Jacob Rees-Mogg that it may take 50 years before we are better off. Well that may be, but thereafter things will be better. Born in 1940, I lived through the Second World War as an infant, going through post-war rationing, the smog of the 1950s and many industrial disputes.

We have seen many changes for better and worse, but we all owe a debt to our ancestors for giving us our freedom. Perhaps, in the future, our dependents down the line will be thankful that we “fought” for Brexit.

Personally I don’t believe that it will take long for us to be better off, what we don’t seem to hear in all the UK/EU dialogue is the question of “how do you (the EU) want to trade with us?”.