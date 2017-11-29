YP Letters: Letters to farmers show fracking ambitions

From: Jenny Hellowell, Kirbymoorside.

I WONDER if the general public are aware that farmers in Ryedale are now being approached by the giant gas company INEOS, asking for permission to do seismic surveying on their land. This is the forerunner of fracking.

In every country where fracking has taken place, data now exists that shows there has been contamination of public water supplies, of fertile land and of the air, with terrible consequences for the population, livestock and crops. Much of our water supply in Ryedale comes from underground aquifers. Will it still be pure when fracking starts?

Our MP Kevin Hollinrake promised there would be at least a mile between a fracking site and any settlement. Since hundreds of sites are planned for Ryedale, this is impossible.

Mr Hollinrake has also stated that he will ensure fracking is done safely. He must have miraculous powers given the track record of this industry.

With the Government over-riding decisions made by local and county councils who oppose it, the threat of fracking continues to loom large along with the complete loss of democracy.