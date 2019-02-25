YP Letters: Little comparison between birth of SDP and Independents

From: Coun Tim Mickleburgh (Lab), Boulevard Avenue, Grimsby.

HISTORY never repeats itself exactly. Take for instance the comparison between the SDP’s creation, and The Independent Group.

The Yorkshire Post says: Rise of The Independents – give this ‘new politics’ a chance

Throughout 1980, Labour had been ahead every single month according to Gallop polls. And their lead in January 1981 over the Conservatives was 13 per cent Later that month the “Gang of Four” launched the Council for Social Democracy (CSD), later to become the SDP. Today, however, the opinion polls have shown a Tory lead prior to the formation of Chuka Umunna’s grouping.

What does this mean? Largely that Labour still remained hopeful after the CSD/SDP had been formed, believing that their bubble would burst and the Tories’ economic record would stand against them.

Alas Labour is in a weaker position now, with any deserters harming its prospects of gaining power.

So the breakaway MPs are largely helping the Tory cause.

From: Arthur Quarmby, Mill Moor Road, Meltham.

QUTTING before she was pushed, the now former Tory MP Heidi Allen says that the Conservative Party has been taken over by right-wing Brexit hardliners.

Well, if you’re going to tell a lie, tell a big ‘un and the truth of the matter is that the Establishment was utterly horrified by the result of the referendum, and was determined to overthrow it.

Not too difficult of course, with support from the BBC and other media powers. Remainer Theresa May was supplied with Remainer civil servants who helped to ensure that the terms negotiated with Brussels were utterly unacceptable.

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

I KNOW full well that the leaders of both major parties are pretty useless, but to cause problems for Theresa May at this critical time is nothing short of treason. I do feel that the ‘rebels’ will not be able to upset the current two party system we have at present, so why cause more trouble for the Cabinet at this vital time?

From: Bob Watson, Baildon.

FIRSTLY, you wonder why eight Labour MPs want to leave. Then you read that Derek Hatton has been re-admitted to Labour – albeit briefly. Surely no more needs to be said!

From: Phyllis Capstick, Hellifield.

WHEN will MPs get it into their minds that leave means leave?