YP Letters: Little sign of acknowledgement for Yorkshire’s boundaries on M1

Little sign of acknowledgement for Yorkshire's boundaries on M1

Should there be more road signs like this on the M62?
Should there be more road signs like this on the M62?
From: Mark Wilson, Grewelthorpe, Ripon.

FURTHER to Val Lanceley’s correspondence (The Yorkshire Post, January 5), I, too, have noticed a lack of signage announcing the crossing of the boundary into Yorkshire.

There used to be one near Woodall motorway services on the M1 for ‘South Yorkshire’, which all self-respecting Yorkshire folk should know doesn’t really exist.

On a recent trip down south, Nottinghamshire was announced as Robin Hood’s County, and both Derbyshire and Leicestershire appeared to have signage at their boundaries, which I believe to be at significant crossings of rivers.

Maybe the signage is quite old. I believe Highways England may have something to do with it rather than county councils,

I’m not sure. There is much debate to the boundaries of Yorkshire.

I myself always acknowledge or notice the traditional or natural geographical boundaries, such as when one is crossing the River Tees into County Durham.