YP Letters: Madness of Brexit is no way to thank our staunch EU allies

From: James Bovington, Horsforth.

WE have had immediate support from our two major European allies France and Germany in confronting Russia over the Novichok episode in Salisbury.

So how does Theresa May thank them? By pressing on with the insanity of a Brexit that she knows will harm our country’s standing, economy and interests, simply to keep the right of her party onside. If anyone is treasonous, it is the Brexiteers putting their isolationist xenophobic agenda before our national interest.

Brexit is madness. It was supported by only 37 per cent of the total UK electorate. It will deny our young people the right to embrace a future in which they can contribute to the development of our continent. It could make treatment of cancer more difficult. It’s a symptom of a nasty inward-looking philosophy which threatens to break up the union with Scotland.

Membership of the EU and Nato is part of the post-war architecture that has guaranteed the stability of both our country and our continent yet we are throwing it away. For what? The spectre of trade deals infinitely worse than those that we already have. All former prime ministers oppose it – maybe because they are the ones who have to negotiate realpolitik with other world leaders.

And now I hear of a boy of six who was initially prevented from joining his mother after a holiday in Belgium owing to passport irregularities – Mohamed Barrak Diallo Bangoura, who was born in Leeds.

Am I the only one who is starting to be ashamed of our country?

From: Dr JP Whiteley, Pool-in-Wharfedale.

WHAT a disagreeable article by Jayne Dowle (The Yorkshire Post, September 6).

To carp over the ‘haw-hawing voices’ of Jacob Rees-Mogg and friends just says to me that class war is alive and well with Jayne.

May I suggest that she goes with her family to Scarborough next year, or is that not good enough? I’d rather be there than St Tropez. Or failing that, perhaps she should consider moving to “the continent of promise and culture”. I’ll be staying in Yorkshire.

From: Mr JB Cross, Thixendale, Malton.

ANY Government depends on the loyalty of the armed forces to remain in power. So, is the proposed European Union Common Defence Policy just another step towards the United States of Europe?