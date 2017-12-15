YP Letters: Make Jerusalem international city for peace

From: J Soper, Eastbrook Court, Bramham, Wetherby.

I STRONGLY disagree with Donald Trump’s proposal to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Surely the long-term answer to the Israel/Palestine problem, which so far nobody seems to have suggested, is to make Jerusalem an international city under the control of the United Nations.

The city is very important to many religions and far too important to be under the control of any one nation.

If under international control, both Israel and Palestine could then use it as the symbolic capital of their two countries, each having parliaments in the city.

From: Ian Richardson, Beverley.

THE Democrats’ victory in Alabama gives hope to those who long to see the back of President Trump. Indeed, he will soon be merely a page in the history of the USA – and a notably stained one at that.

Sadly for the UK, however, Brexit is likely to be a long and complex chapter in our story – and notably thin on happy endings.