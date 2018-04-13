YP Letters: Making a successful exit from EU hangs in the balance

From: John Fisher, Menwith Hill.

AS Theresa May struggles to complete her mission impossible of successfully solving the Irish border question and many of the other problems created by leaving the EU, it is becoming increasingly obvious that she is running out of steam.

We appear to be no nearer a successful exit from the EU and the prospect of leaving empty-handed is becoming a reality. To add to the uncertainty, we have a Labour party with an uninspiring leader who could become a liability if elected (The Yorkshire Post, April 11).

Add to this mix our first-past-the-post system of selecting any future government and it appears extremely difficult for a government to put together the complex plans needed to ensure our economic wellbeing outside the EU.

The final outcome must satisfy both Scotland and Northern Ireland. We have taken back our country and cannot blame anyone else for the decisions we make – or fail to make.

From: Edward Grainger, Botany Way, Nunthorpe, Middlesbrough.

RECENT letters (The Yorkshire Post, April 6) reflect a re-appraisal of our Brexit vote and there are others too.

Now, more than ever, we need as a nation to garner support from around the world to contest this latest evil determined to undermine our very existence.

Without a further referendum on the final terms of our leaving in March 2019, history may well record that at a time when the civilised world faces untold dangers to our very way of life and democracy, we put our small islands and before everything else in this vain pursuit of a mythical “Great Britain”.

From: Don Wood, Howden.

LES Parkes (The Yorkshire Post, April 6) states that Brexit supporters do not understand the costs of shipping goods around the world.

It is Mr Parkes who obviously does not understand how world trade moves. At leaast 90 per cent of trade is carried in ships and the major cost of this is the fuel for the ships, the freight rates fluctuate depending on supply and demand. The EU has no control over these costs and never will have.

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

PLEASE will the Remainers just shut up and let the Government get on with the job of getting the best deal possible on our exit from that undemocratic union that is the EU.