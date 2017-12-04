YP Letters: Many politicans are experts in looking after own positions

From: Ron Firth, Campsall.

I CAN see that, as a student of politics and, particularly as editor of a magazine aimed at influencing younger people, Bradley Young is potentially a danger to himself and particularly to those he wishes to influence (The Yorkshire Post, November 29).

Far too many politicians are experts in looking after their cosy positions in Parliament by being vociferous in their condemnation of the policies of their opponents when instructed to do so by the whip.

The glaring example is the invasion of Iraq where Tony Blair led MPs from all parties to follow him and George W Bush into the war on a lie, ignoring the expert advice that Iraq did not have weapons of mass destruction.

As far as the Brexit referendum was concerned, David Cameron wasted £9m trying to persuade us to stay in and so-called experts, from the Chancellor, the Governor of the Bank of England and various executives of global companies, forecast doom for all if we voted out. Whilst the pound did fall, the stock market rose in compensation and the worst fears did not come to pass.

If Bradley is looking for flawed information, he should go back to our original entry into the ‘Common Market’ and the follow up votes where we were totally misled.

From: David Downs, Wakefield.

IN response to Bradley Young’s article entitled ‘If only more politicians were experts’, I would remind him that Parliament, and the so-called professional bodies, were all split down the middle and we, the electorate, had to make a choice. The position is currently just the same. I would say that the majority of the Brexiteers did so on the basis that self-rule and control in making of our own laws was the priority.

From: Keith Punshon, Thirsk.

IF we are yet to endure a second Brexit referendum, wouldn’t it be sensible to give the real full facts to the voters? The settlement made with the EU is only half of the story.

The voters would also need to fully know the outcome of trading agreements we will make with the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, China, India, the Commonwealth and South America too. At least most of those I have mentioned actually won’t treat us with contempt.

From: Jarvis Browning, York.

SHOULD we not remind the EU that they owe us for the freedom they have now after the First and Second World Wars? Is it not time they were more respectful towards us?