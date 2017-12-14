YP Letters: May’s deal with EU is the death of democracy in Britain

From: D Wood, Howden.

THE Prime Minister is quoted (The Yorkshire Post, December 11) as saying she has stuck to her principles on Brexit.

These must be the principles of the sell-out that she outlined in Florence then, as they are certainly not the principles she stated in her Lancaster House speech in January.

Friday’s deal was not a deal at all, it was an abject surrender and a further step to selling out the country and 17.42 million voters to the EU. For ‘strong and stable’ we can now read ‘weak and feeble’ and for ‘Brexit means Brexit’ we can read ‘betrayal and capitulation’. Friday’s sell-out is set to keep us under EU rule for at least another eight years, which of course will be extended further in the next round of yet more humiliation and surrender, during trade talks.

Let’s be quite clear those of us who voted to leave did actually know what we were voting for – the complete removal of government by foreigners who we did not elect and cannot remove.

Mrs May has now signed us up to the single market and the customs union and further jurisdiction of the hated ECJ.

The involvement in any of which means that we are under EU control and have not left the EU. This act of treachery has paved the way for us to stay under EU control permanently, and is the worst act of betrayal ever inflicted on this country and its people by their so-called government, while the real government will continue to be in Berlin where it has been for at least the last 30 years.

On top of conceding everything she is to pay them £39bn, and all to get a trade deal which we do not actually need and which will of course benefit the EU far more than the UK.

If this sell-out is allowed to stand then British history will (if the EU allows it to) record Friday December 8,,2017, as a day of infamy. The day democracy was destroyed in Britain.

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

YOUR correspondent Arthur Quarnby suggests that we ditch HS2 and instead spend the money on Brexit (The Yorkshire Post, December 9). While it is a good idea, I’d rather spend it at home. The police, the NHS, prisons, immigration and care of the elderly are just a few areas which need it more that the EU.

At least there is a very good chance that if and when HS2 is complete it will stop at Birmingham as the end cost will be so great that future ideas of expansion may well be ditched, and rightly so. The money would have been better spent on upgrading existing lines.