YP Letters: Medics are not forced to follow London’s lead

From: Mike Smith, Birkby, Huddersfield.

I WAS intrigued with the letter by Beryl Williams about her disgust at her risk assessment of diabetes in the North compared to her London experience (The Yorkshire Post, March 26). Before we heap yet more criticism on our NHS, my question is why did she assume they were wrong in Yorkshire and right in London?

Risk assessment is by definition a matter of subjective judgement against a set of criteria and it is reasonable to assume the NHS diabetic criteria are the same all over the country.

Her Northern adviser may have been an experienced practitioner looking at other factors beyond the strict criteria. On the other hand, her London advisers may have slavishly followed a set of numbers on a chart.

As a frequent NHS outpatient myself these days, I have to say my experience of care under Calderdale & Huddersfield NHS Trust has been faultless and most particularly the efficiency of their clinics and appointments system.

From: John Hall, Pennithorne Avenue, Baildon.

HEALTH Secretary Jeremy Hunt boasts about how well the economy is doing. Doesn’t he know that Britain is improving on the back of a worldwide recovery, but is doing less well than most other developed countries?