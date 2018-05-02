YP Letters: Metro still missing the bus over airport travel

From: Paul Kirby, Wetherby.

IN April 2017, you printed my letter about the lack of basic bus information for passengers at Leeds Bradford Airport. I went back a year later to find out what has changed.

On the plus side, the Yorkshire Tiger buses are all new, have on-board announcements and they produce an attractive timetable available at the airport desk.

Sadly though, Metro has done nothing to improve information at the three bus stops. All it needed was a poster at each stop. That is beyond their abilities, apparently.

The consequences of Metro’s inaction was exactly the same as last year. No ticket machine means that passengers must still buy their ticket on the bus with their £10 and £20 notes. The driver again ran out of change causing much distress and delay – additional stress for our visitors after a stressful flight.

What must these valuable tourists think of our set-up? There is plenty of room in the timetable displays for this invaluable information, but Metro clearly can’t be bothered. Lots of words from Metro and West Yorkshire Combined Authority following my letter but no action.

The cost of three posters is miniscule in WYCA’s budget but, having read your articles by Rob Waugh in December 2017 on WYCA’s lavish spending, I can see where our money goes.