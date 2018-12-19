YP Letters: Ministry of Defence must learn to keep within budgets

From: Karl Sheridan, Old Lea, Holme upon Spalding Moor.

WHAT is it with the Ministry of Defence and its blatant waste of taxpayers’ money? Year after year, we constantly hear of inept mismanagement of budgets ranging from ordering hundreds of Land Rovers that were not fit for purpose, helicopters that were obsolete before they even reached the front line and medical equipment unsuitable for the troops it was destined.

The Ministry of Defence continues to be accused of profligacy over procurement.

Now, thanks to outsourcing via Capita, they have wasted £495m, and yet still are failing to meet recruitment targets, with one applicant waiting nine months to receive an acknowledgement letter. Obviously some faceless wonder decided that outsourcing to Capita and using the internet was the way forward to promote and recruit.

Yet, in comparison to Capita’s bumbling efforts, the old recruiting offices worked exceedingly well, bringing to mind the old saying ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!’ Those running the MoD seem to have no common sense whatsoever and squander billions upon billions, money that could be well spent elsewhere. And yet they constantly ask for more and more from the Government.

Maybe with better housekeeping and seeking decent independent advice, the MoD might learn to keep to within their budgets like we all have to.