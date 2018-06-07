YP Letters: Minster park should remain haven of peace

From: David Quarrie, Lynden Way, Holgate, York.

I HAVE lived in York for very nearly 72 years and I have never ever heard any one complain, moan or say anything bad about the lovely green, peaceful area around and behind York Minster.

This park already has a caravan type tea shop and it has several memorial walls and plaques to those who died in the Korean War.

When people come to pay their respects, they do not want a “vibrant” park.

It is perfect as it is. There are far too few such havens of peace and quiet in York and definitely more than enough tea/coffee shops.

“Vibrant” always means noise, so no thank you.

There is an old and very true Yorkshire saying: “If it ain’t broke don’t fix it.”

Leave well alone.

There are a thousand and one other areas in York that need attention long before this great Minster park.

From: Paul Muller, Woodthorpe Gardens, Sandal, Wakefield.

A simple solution to getting rid of all single-use plastics – getting rid of all non-degradable plastics. All plastics should not be recycled, there is too much already on the land in the rivers and the seas throughout the world.