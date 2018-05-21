YP Letters: Monarchy play no part in running country

From: Hugh Rogers, Messingham Road, Ashby.

COUNCILLOR Tim Mickleburgh’s rant against the Royal Family (The Yorkshire Post, May 17) would perhaps be more deserving of attention if the Labour party had not made a pact with the Liberal Democrats to keep themselves in power at Grimsby. Democracy, it seems, is a very flexible concept. In Grimsby anyway. Liberal Democrat voters must be thrilled.

Be that as it may, everybody, except Coun Mickleburgh apparently, knows that the Royal Family plays no practical role in the running of the country any more.

Their chief value is ceremonial – as demonstrated by the number of well-heeled foreigners who brought their bulging wallets to this country to see the Royal wedding. Imagine them doing that if we only had an elected President – who, by the way, would be a much more expensive Head of State than the Queen or her successors.

From: Arthur Quarmby, Mill Moor Road, Meltham.

FROM the phrasing of his letter, Coun Mickleburgh believes that the Queen rules the country.

I would have thought that a councillor would understand that the Government rules, and the Queen reigns.