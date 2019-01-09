YP Letters: MPs’ bid to block Brexit is undemocratic

From: JA King, Thurgoland, Sheffield.

LET me declare, I am a firm Brexiteer. Should the House of Commons prevent the United Kingdom from leaving the USE (United States of Europe), then they will be dishonouring the will of the people and proving that the MPs are undemocratic.

Should the MPs vote to remain in the USE, the House of Commons would then only become an advisory house, subservient to the unelected bureaucrats of Brussels.

So the number of MPs could be reduced by two-thirds and the House of Lords abolished altogether as they will no longer be necessary.

This cash-saving could then be used to improve the NHS.

But the decision to stay will mean that we then become a state of the USE – governed by, and dictated to, by Brussels where all the borders will be open to any USE national. We will not be able to strike our own trade deals, and import tariffs from outside the EU will still be imposed with the rest of the world.

All our laws will be at the behest of Brussels and, being one of 28 states, we will be pushed ever closer to a USE, with the consequences being that we will be outvoted to join the euro – and what a disaster that will be.

Just look at Italy, Greece and Spain, unable to control their own economy and thereby creating great unemployment. And we will still have to contribute financially to the EU’s bottomless pit.

So MPs, just be careful for what you vote for. It may come back to haunt you.

From: Peter Tummons, Railway Street, Slingsby, York.

IT is good to see my old friend Brian Sheridan (The Yorkshire Post, January 4) has put pen to paper again, as have other regulars among your correspondents.

I’m a Brexiteer, but I’m not suspicious of Angela Merkel. I am, however, suspicious of Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission since November 2014. He’s a former prime minister of his native Luxembourg, a country with a population less than that of Leeds. That he is dictating EU withdrawal terms to our Government is something that should not be tolerated.

Mr Sheridan adds that “we are a great nation but in a continent of great nations, we are not exceptional”. If that is the case, it is difficult to understand why, each year, hundreds of migrants pass through several European countries to cross the English Channel and seek asylum in Britain.

From: Ian Smith, Colston Close, Bradford.

THERESA May pointedly said to Andrew Marr on Sunday that Brexit has been going on for three years since the referendum; she then said that if Parliament doesn’t accept her deal, then we’ll be in uncharted territory (The Yorkshire Post, January 7).

But why would the future be uncharted after more than two years of thinking, discussing and negotiating?

She can only claim it to be so, if she didn’t survey the possible routes to leaving the EU that this country could take after June 2016, then prepare and plan accordingly.

Any “uncharted territory” mess that she’ll blame Parliament for is due entirely to Mrs May and her Remainer cohort, and she’s now unwittingly admitted it.

I’ve traditionally voted Tory – not any more, but none of the others will get my vote either.

From: John Turley, Dronfield Woodhouse.

BOB Swallow (The Yorkshire Post, January 3) is incorrect when he states that if there was another referendum and Remain won, it would be one-all, when in point of fact it would be 2-1 in favour of Remain.

Most Brexiteers conveniently choose not to mention that many of them never accepted the result of the 1975 referendum, in which 67 per cent of those who voted chose to remain in the then EEC, and some of them spent 40 years pushing for another referendum before finally getting their way in 2016.

They also now choose not to mention that on the eve of the 2016 referendum results, when it was thought at the time that Remain had narrowly won, some of the leading Brexiteer politicians – including Nigel Farage and Dominic Raab – were already talking about another referendum.

Dominic Raab was the more cautious of the two by suggesting that it should delayed until at least 2020, the then-anticipated time of the next general election.

From: John Hall, Pennithorne Avenue, Baildon, Shipley.

“LET democracy stand supreme” – and leave the EU whatever, says Phyllis Capstick (The Yorkshire Post, January 2).

Let not all those who died recently dictate to the living, say I.

Let democratic decisions be based on the truth, not lies and false promises.

Let recently enfranchised 18, 19 and 20-year olds have a say in what will affect them the most.

From: B Murray, Grange Close, Grenoside, Sheffield.

WHY are the democratic Brexiteers frightened of another referendum?

From: Jarvis Browning, Main Street, Fadmoor, York.

REGARDING the Channel migrants, and the situation where some are rescued while a handful arrive undetected, is it not time to re-establish the Home Guard?