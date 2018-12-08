YP Letters: MPs fail us in our greatest hour of need

From: Dr Chris Daley, Moorland View, Harrogate.

WHILE few agree about much when it comes to Brexit, what we can all agree on is that the elected members of the House of Commons are shown to be wanting when they are most needed.

Their self-serving attitude and complete inability to work together to find a solution will surely have a catastrophic effect on our democracy – they will not be forgiven. Ironically, like her or not, agree with her or not, the only one with any backbone and principle is Theresa May.

Remind me, how many Members voted to give the public a referendum, called by possibly our worst ever prime minister, David Cameron, thinking he could actually lance the European boil that beset the Tories? The answer is almost all of them. They did not delegate responsibility, they abdicated it.

Once done, they simply cannot comprehend that the majority of the public actually thought that getting back our country was more important than the economy. Like it or not, that is a fact. Why don’t any of them realise that the UK are not holding the aces in the negotiations? The EU is? The only true power the UK has is the power to leave without a deal and understandably no one wants that. Our MPs fail to grasp that the negotiation, given this, is going to have to be a compromise and it is not what we want, it what the EU will allow. It seems that few MPs have the raw intellect to grasp this fact and, given their failure to act together, they are all fighting like rats in a sack and have this brilliant idea there should be another vote. No, there should not – it is Parliament’s duty to sort out the mess of their creation, not the public (John Sentamu, The Yorkshire Post, December 3). You are each paid £70,000-plus a year to make decisions so make them.

My daughter, a strong Remainer, said were there to be another referendum, she would then vote to leave the EU as undermining the first referendum was far more serious to our democracy than anything – how refreshing.

If so many MPs are unhappy, then let those of all parties who are resign their seats and stand again on what they truly believe. It is worryingly clear that neither the disloyal and disorganised Tories, the feckless Labour Party and the deluded Lib Dems are fit to govern us. If ever there was a time for a new party to unite the country and sweep away the lot of them, surely it is now.

From: Ron Firth, Campsall.

I HAVE never been so disgusted with the pathetic performance of all political parties.

When, at long last, we were given the chance to vote on EU membership, following David Cameron’s lame approach to the EU for reforms, the highest ever level of voter participation yielded a majority voting to leave, not with strings attached.

There were so many constituencies in the North,many Labour-held, who voted by significantly higher majorities to ‘‘leave’’. Their MPs were given clear instructions to help achieve a successful exit. Has anyone seen any of these MPs giving written or vocal support and assistance in formulating an acceptable exit policy and confronting the EU with it?

From: John Dawson, Gainsborough Court, Skipton.

IN 2016, I voted to leave the EU along with more than 17.4 million others. I am disappointed with the deal agreed by the Government with the EU. I am concerned at the solution to the Irish border question.

Clearly, the EU negotiators have used this issue to cause us trouble, helped by the Irish government. After all, it is they who want to prevent an open border with their controls, not us. However, we now see the Remainers in the House of Commons winning the vote to get control of the Brexit process if the Government’s deal fails to be approved next week. There is now a serious risk that they will prevent Brexit from happening at all unless the Government’s deal is approved. If the Leavers in Parliament want Brexit to happen and not be put at risk, they must, even if reluctantly, support the Government’s deal.

From: Barry Foster, High Stakesby, Whitby.

I THINK MPs of all parties should be disgusted at the way they have treated Theresa May and the way they have treated those who voted to leave the EU. It is nothing short of appalling. How they expect us to support them and vote for them in the future is beyond belief. I strongly support Archbishop Sentamu’s view (The Yorkshire Post, December 3).

From: John Appleyard, Firthcliffe Parade, Liversedge.

I’M as pleased as anyone to see the Government beaten three times over Brexit. There is a crisis at the heart of the Government, but what’s seriously missing in these debates is the interests of ordinary people outside Parliament.

Austerity, racism, Universal Credit, the NHS, housing and education are all being overlooked. We really do need to get back to the domestic agenda.

In search of appreciation

From: Roger Brown, Mountbatten Avenue, Sandal, Wakefield.

IT was pleasing to see the giant Christmas tree being placed in Trafalgar Square; a gift from Norway in thanks for the help received from the UK in the Second World War.

I am sure I must have missed them, but could someone remind me of similar gifts of appreciation received from our other European “friends”?

Real source of more chaos

From: B Murray, Grenoside, Sheffield.

I HAVE great respect for Archbishop Sentamu (The Yorkshire Post, December 3), but I feel that the chaos caused by the present negotiations will be far worse than any upset from the Brexiteers.