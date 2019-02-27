YP Letters: MPs have turned Brexit into a farcical waste of time

From: Aled Jones, Southcliffe Road, Bridlington.

THERE certainly are quite a few time-wasters within the current Tory Government.

It was our misfortune to be fooled into thinking we could seize the day on June 23, 2016. Parliament could have played fair and implemented the will of the people, but instead the Brexit vote turned out to be a farcical waste of our precious time.

I ask you, what right do politicians have to treat our time as anything but a beautiful gift that should not be lavished on the trivial and unattainable?

Thanks to Theresa May and her cronies, much of the urgency and meaning in our lives has now been replaced by inadequacy and pointlessness.

Surely we have a right to be valued?

From: Dr David Hill, CEO, World Innovation Foundation, Huddersfield.

WHEN we look back, we can see clearly that our political leaders and politicians do not understand the concept of democracy for a nation’s people.

For from the Iraq war, war in Libya, war in Afghanistan and war in Syria to Brexit in only the last 18 years, none of our Westminster leaders took any notice of the people’s will, only their own narrow-mindedness of how things should be.

The question is when will the British people wake up and really smell the coffee?

From: Andrew Cliffe, Sandal, Wakefield.

IT does seem to me that the people entrusted with “negotiating” our smooth exit from the European Union do not have the intellectual means of securing a favourable outcome for our country.

I have met many people over the last 20 years who have voiced antagonistic opinions against Margaret Thatcher, but the same people are now wishing that we had someone in power who could stand up to the jumped up mandarins in the EU.

From: Jarvis Browning, Main Street, Fadmoor, York.

SO the Government is spending £100m on outside consultants for advice on Brexit! Have they gone mad?

I’d thought that’s what the civil service should be doing.

What a waste of our taxpayers’ money – it is actually just a simple matter of leaving the EU as the referendum stated.