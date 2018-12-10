YP Letters: MPs show contempt for electorate in thwarting Brexit

From: Harry Santiuste, Edenthorpe, Doncaster.

DURING the Battle of Britain, most MPs in this island nation were united in the struggle against European tyranny.

Throughout this battle of Brexit, too many MPs have united against the present Government’s valiant attempts to free us from EU domination.

They have shown contempt for the electorate and have caused more damage to Westminster than any German bombers could have done. How patriotic.

From: Mr L Brook, Rosewood Court, Rothwell.

THE comedy farce of Brexit seems endless. So, we will be “worse off” if we take control of our country back. This may well be correct. Successive governments have allowed Brussels to move stealthily from a trade organisation to assume total control of our government.

Finally, the nation was given a chance to stop this and that is what they voted for.

So, our “leaders” then considered their personal interest and losses and seek to try and persuade us against the efforts we will have to make to get back our nationality and sole control of our country.

From: Brian H Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

YOUR Brexiteer correspondent Dai Woosnam is mistaken in saying that there were “racial undertones” in the Brexit vote (The Yorkshire Post, December 3).

Racism is a belief that one’s race is superior to others, based on ethnicity, especially colour. Since most Europeans are of similar ethnicity, some undertones of Brexit might be ascribed not to racism but xenophobia, which is suspicion of or antagonism towards foreigners, regardless of race.

Mr Woosnam’s claim that native Remainers are racist for “talking down Britain and her proud people” is nonsensical.

How can challenging one’s own kind be racist? A measure of self-examination is healthy: the suggestion that Remainers are somehow treacherous is offensive.

From: John Turley, Dronfield Woodhouse.

MAYBE some Brexiteers should consider moving to the USA. Arthur Quarmby (The Yorkshire Post, December 4) suggests that Donald Trump’s America should be far more important to us as a trading partner than the EU, despite the fact that we currently do far more trade with the EU than the USA.

I forgot – British citizens have no right of residency in the US, unlike the rights they enjoy in the EU at present.