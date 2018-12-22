YP Letters: Nation should get behind the Lib Dems, the real voice of reason on Brexit

From: Gerald Hodgson, Spennithorne, Leyburn.

JAYNE Dowle suggests the need for a “centrist” party (The Yorkshire Post, December 17) but dismisses the fact that such a party exists and has nearly as many paid-up members as the ageing Conservative Party.

That party is the Liberal Democrats, the only UK-wide party totally united and consistent in its policy on Brexit. As a party with an international outlook and a belief in co-operating with other nations rather than insulting and antagonising them, we have consistently advocated “Remain”.

In the present context, this means calling for a second referendum now that the politicians of both the largest parties are hopelessly divided. It is worth remembering that the national vote was very nearly split down the middle too, and that was before any of us knew what a nightmare a Brexit vote would entail.

The Conservatives’ hopelessly incompetent handling of the negotiations, as highlighted by Tony Rossiter’s article (The Yorkshire Post, December 17), invalidates any claims to statesmanship by them.

Jeremy Corbyn’s long record of extreme left-wing sympathy generates no confidence in a Labour alternative. It is time for the nation to realise the voice of reason and support the Liberal Democrats.

From: Ian Richardson, Beverley.

IT seems that none of the proposals for getting us out of the Brexit impasse even begin to narrow the deep divides that the issue has exposed. Like most, I could see no way out until an idea struck me which I humbly submit for consideration by your readers.

I suggest we should now leave on March 29 next year – failure to do so would be a very dangerous path given the referendum result of June 2016. Moreover, while Theresa May’s deal is far from perfect, it is probably as good as it is going to get and at least buys us some time during the dangerous transition period.

What is perhaps novel is my idea that Parliament should now legislate to commit to a further referendum to be held in 2021 on whether we should then seek to rejoin the EU. The key here is that this is not a repeat question, but a new one and that vote will be held in the light of what has happened as a consequence of Brexit, not on fallacious arguments about what may happen, as was largely the case in 2016.

In addition as a former teacher, I also see huge educational value in the situation that all those over 16 today will get a direct say in their tomorrow.