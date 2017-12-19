YP Letters: Natural asset needs to be safeguarded in Harrogate road row

From: Roy Schofield, Harrogate.

WHILE I appreciate that the A59 is becoming congested, Harrogate Council must take responsibility for this by their policy of continuing to build new houses directly off this road, and in Killinghall, without any thought to improving public infrastructure.

Building a relief road will not improve the A59, nor will it compensate for the mistake of building more houses.

Harrogate is a sought-after location but, with the continued expansion, congestion and destruction of the countryside, its popularity will soon diminish.

I, and my wife, frequently walk along Nidd Gorge.

Not only do we appreciate the beauty, but it’s wonderful to see people of all ages enjoying the countryside.

Our elected representatives must act and safeguard this unique and important recreational area. If not, in years to come they will reflect on their time in office with sadness that they helped to destroy a once beautiful area.

From: Stuart Mitchell, Rossett Holt View, Harrogate.

WITH all the kerfuffle about the bypass affecting the Nidd Gorge, I think it’s important to realise why there’s demand for this road.

Harrogate suffers from congestion as we know, and there’s going to be some real population increase going on to the west of the town. Traffic volumes aren’t going to reduce.

The problem with the plans, as they are at the moment, is that they don’t provide any detail of the proposed routes.

They don’t say which parts of the countryside are going to be affected.

What we do know is that there are corridors that could be used that don’t affect the gorge itself.

And why build bridges over the river when they aren’t needed?

I think more needs to be revealed, in detail, before everyone can make an informed decision.

The Nidd Gorge is fantastic and shouldn’t be touched... but it doesn’t need to be.

Trees will grow back

From: Michael Miller, Alexandra Gardens, Sheffield.

SOME tree protesters are beyond reason or common sense (The Yorkshire Post, December 15). Trees grow, as will the new ones planted to replace those mature ones that were too large and planted too close to kerbs.

It would be madness to save trees that are humping up pavements and displacing kerbstones into the roadway. Much better to remove and replace as part of the roadway and pavement repairs.

The actions of the most fanatical protesters are delaying the work and costing us all wasted council money in unnecessary legal proceedings.

Meanwhile Network Rail is also delaying repairs to the roads crossing their bridges, for example on Archer Road where short sections of roadway have had to be left unrepaired. A councillor tells me that, based on previous experience, it could take five years for Network Rail to grant permission!

Cold comfort and compassion

From: Colin Smith, Lindsay Avenue, Lupset, Wakefield.

READING David Treacher’s letter appealing for compassion for the homeless, the Government and local authorities always find money for emergency situations.

Surely, with this icy blast we’re in, it’s an emergency situation?

There are ways and means of helping these people who have fallen on hard times. If not for the too-distant future, then show a bit of Christmas spirit for God’s sake.

What are we paying for?

From: Steve Roberts, Cross Park Street, Horbury.

VOLUNTEERS are already running our parks, putting greens and tennis courts.

Now Wakefield Council has asked for volunteers to take on snow clearing duties.

What are we paying council tax for? Never mind, at least money will still be supplied by the council for the Hepworth.

Licenced to kill off post offices

From: A Shipman, Harley Gardens, Leeds.

WHO on earth, at Post Office Limited HQ, took the decision to withdraw the sale of TV licences at local branches?

This, together with payment of pensions and allowances directly into personal bank accounts, has resulted in the closure of hundreds of smaller post offices.

In many places, such as rural areas, branches provided an essential service, and these actions can be likened to starving a faithful old workhorse to death.

Defining moment

From: Keith Handley, Scotland Way, Horsforth, Leeds.

IN response to Ken Holmes (The Yorkshire Post, December 14), a conservatory has both an internal door to the property and an external door to the garden. An orangery has only an external door to the garden.