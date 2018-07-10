YP Letters: Neglecting high-value verge reserves on Wolds

From: Bryan Mallison, Seaton, Hull.
YOU published two more articles about “one of nature’s major tragedies (The Yorkshire Post, July 6).
Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s restoration and reseeding was featured.
What a pity a blind eye was turned on the fate of our high- value verge reserves on the Yorkshire Wolds.
These need neither massive intervention nor eye-watering grants.
What they do need is a resumption of annual maintenance, which was started in 1995 and stuttered to a halt under the desultory care of East Riding County Council.
Trusts in other counties have taken responsibility for classic species-rich verges.
YWT has vast experience in liaising with land managers and is well versed in the sordid business of exploiting funding pots.
Why not have a chat with this maundering county council, resurrect old marker posts and get on with the job?
Such a move would chime well with Michael Gove’s avowed environmental policies for post-Brexit “public goods”.