YP Letters: New immigration rules must support farms and business, says York MP

From: Julian Sturdy, Conservative MP for York Outer.

THE region’s large agricultural sector needs to remain able to secure additional EU workers at harvest time when necessary, so food production can continue as normal, and farmers can remain able to manage local landscapes and environment to high standards.

I was glad to hear Sajid Javid, the Home Secretary, confirm policy-making on the new framework will be evidence-led, and will focus on preventing the rural economy being undermined by having too few workers at vital stages.

Since the 2016 referendum, I have consistently argued that our new immigration system must keep the UK wide open to skills and talent from across Europe.

North Yorkshire employers across a range of sectors, from agriculture to hospitality, academia and innovative new enterprises, all need to continue to be able to fill skills gaps and labour shortages, so our city can continue to prosper and create opportunity. I will continue to hold the Government to account as they develop our new immigration system, stressing the need for this to support enterprise and job creation.

From: Mr R Turner, Upper Cumberworth, Huddersfield.

IF Hilary Benn MP cannot see that he and his fellow MPs are the cause of the problem by blocking the Brexit vote, he should resign. Theresa May needs to stand tall as PM, do a Churchill, walk into Parliament and tell them that it is a no-deal Brexit and we’re out.

From: John Turley, Dronfield Woodhouse.

SOME voters like Phyllis Capstick (The Yorkshire Post, January 21) must have received a ballot paper different from the one I received in the EU referendum, as mine just asked whether I wanted to remain in, or leave the EU, and didn’t mention any deal or no deal.

I do not recall any of the Brexiteer politicians promoting the no-deal option, on the contrary several stated that it would be easy-peasy getting a favourable trade deal, as the Germans would be so desperate to sell us cars, and the French and the Italians wine. Only after their unexpected victory did some Brexiteer politicians move the goal posts.

From: G.C. Wilson, Forest Crescent, Harrogate.

WHILE sitting in a cafe last week, I counted the following cars all occupying the front row of the car park – one VW, three Audis, two Mercedes and one BMW. Who has a lot to fear from Brexit?