YP Letters: NHS treated my partner royally, but parking firm drove me mad

From: Fiona Lemmon, Clifton, Maltby, Rotherham.

THE NHS has come under further fire recently (The Yorkshire Post, February 23) over mistakes in medication. But let’s not lose sight of just how much the NHS gets right.

My partner suffered a heart attack recently at home. In response to my 111 call, a paramedic arrived from Armthorpe, Doncaster, and subsequently a two-man ambulance crew from Barnsley.

I was most impressed by their care and professionalism. They provided timely treatment, quietly and efficiently. My partner was admitted to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield where, in addition to excellent medical care, he received five-star hotel treatment on the ward throughout his short stay.

His special diet was admirably catered for through the separate vegan menu which has a considerable choice of dishes. We can neither of us fault the NHS in any way.

The only problem arose as regards parking provided by a private company. What a nightmare it proved to be for me finding an empty parking bay. People should not be subjected to such a stressful situation when visiting loved ones who are ill.

From: Hugh Rogers, Ashby.

I MIGHT have hoped for intelligent feedback to my letter about the NHS. If I had entertained any such dream, then judging by the replies published (The Yorkshire Post, February 24), I would have been sadly disappointed. For the benefit of those readers who seem to have misunderstood what I said, I hope the editor will indulge me if I repeat the point I was making.

The NHS, introduced by the post-war Labour government is, and always was, an unaffordable nationalised industry. Its current standard of financial management may be abysmal, but unfortunately it is not a commercial concern and cannot not be judged in the same way as say, a fish and chip shop. So the current fascination with NHS targets, budgets and deficits is meaningless. The sensible thing would be to get rid of it. The second most sensible thing is to stop bellyaching about it.

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

GIVEN the extent to which the NHS staff is totally dependent on migrants, from top health professionals to humble cleaners, why was Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt not present when Theresa May and senior Ministers met at Chequers to discuss Brexit?