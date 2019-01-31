YP Letters: No deal is better than any bad Brexit deal

From: Mr A Barlow, Milton Walk, Doncaster.

I VERY much hope that I am wrong, but on March 29 this year we will still be in the EU. Still shackled to, and bowing down, to our masters in Brussels.

A failed Brexit thanks to a coup of conniving, liberal elite having derailed and hijacked the democratic vote and will of the majority of UK referendum voters.

We voted to leave two and a half years ago, so there should be no more delay and no withdrawing of Article 50. Already now the political laughing stock of the world, the UK, the very country that brought democracy to the rest of the world, is about to see a bunch of clowns destroy it.

Brexit must not be stopped or overturned, and we should leave on March 29 with, if not a good deal, no deal. No deal is better than any bad deal offered by the EU. We can make far better use of £39bn than handing it over to them.

Here’s hoping that, come next election time (regardless of whether we achieve Brexit or not), Ukip stand a candidate in Yvette Cooper’s West Yorkshire constituency (The Yorkshire Post, January 25).

Her message to her 70 per-cent Leave voting constituents is clearly just a two-fingered one.

Here’s hoping also that Ukip stand a candidate in every other seat where there are MPs of her treachorous ilk. If similar, self-serving people like her are re-elected, then there really is no hope at all for our country and its so-called “democracy”.

From: Alan Chapman, Beck Lane, Bingley.

THE latest scare story organised by ‘Project Fear’ is food shortages, especially perishable soft fruit. Shopping at Sainsbury’s recently, I inspected the my purchases with greater care on return home.

This is what I found – blackberries from Mexico, black and white grapes from Namibia, raspberries from Morocco, cherries from South Africa, figs from Israel and Victoria grapes from Brazil.

All supplied by countries outside the EU. Presumably bought on WTO terms, then probably price hiked to pay EU import duty?

Thus we can buy these items uninterrupted following the a no deal Brexit at the same or lower prices.

A song and dance is being performed about lettuce. Who wants to eat lettuce in winter? Not me. In the summer salad season, we can grow our own. Get real – get out of the EU via a full divorce that we voted for, not a trial separation living in the same house but sleeping in separate bedrooms.

From: Neville Balmer, Sicklinghall.

HAVE the Brexit doom-mongers forecasting huge shortages of imported fruit and vegetables in the UK without a Brexit deal given any thought to what the European growers will do with their unwanted and rotting crops, and what they will use for money to pay their thousands of workers?

At the end of the day commerce and industry on both sides of the Channel will do whatever they need to do, together if needs be, to protect their businesses and remain solvent.

From: Keith Punshon, Willow Bridge Lane, Dalton, Thirsk.

THE BBC’s Andrew Marr flummoxed Irish Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Simon Coveney when he asked a question about the Taoiseach’s declaration that the Army would be used to guard the border between the Republic and Northern Ireland in a no-deal situation. “Whose uniform would they be wearing?”

A fair question which he failed to address. Would they be German and French units of the EU Army? I wonder what Nato allies Germany and France would think of such a scenario? Ireland refuses to join Nato.

What would the function of such an Army be? To keep Irish dairy products and cattle in, or to keep mass British migrants out?

Would Germany finally repair one of their out of action submarines and use it to patrol the Irish Sea to stop smuggling?

From: Canon Michael Storey, Healey Wood Road, Brighouse.

NOT very often does our Head of State, our Queen, pass comments that might be seen to be political.

In some words spoken by her at the Sandringham WI recently, she echoed much of what she has said so wisely in her Christmas broadcast – how important it is in any situation to discover the “common ground” (The Yorkshire Post, January 26).

What a pity that the Government is failing to do that. Perhaps she should be invited to take part in the Government’s response to the referendum?

From: Geoff Hairsine, Addingham.

EXCELLENT crop of letters (The Yorkshire Post, January 25) from Nick Martinek, Phyllis Capstick and others on the current Brexit situation.

May I make a small contribution on the subject by suggesting that all interested parties watch the 2016 film Brexit – The Movie on YouTube. Almost three years old now, but still relevant.

May I also thank you for continuing to give a very even-handed coverage of this all-important subject.

No favour to older drivers

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

THE Duke of Edinburgh has done we older drivers no favours by failing to wear a seat belt and having an accident.

The negative publicity in the media just gives insurance companies the opportunity to up the cost of insurance. The real danger in the case of older drivers are those who rarely drive and cause hold-ups when they drive too slowly.

I drive every day and consider myself safe. My passengers tell me they feel quite safe and are happy with my driving.

As an octogenarian who is accident-free, why should I be penalised for other fools’ mistakes?

Watch the young idiots who race through towns and villages before you attack us.