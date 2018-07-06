YP Letters: No one voted for Brexit to be poorer

From: Anthony Gledhill, Park Crescent, Roundhay, Leeds.

I IMPLORE all British people: Do all you can to stop Brexit.

You will have seen many polls and news items which show that the balance of public opinion has changed and Brexit is no longer wanted. This change of public opinion is because Brexit is not delivering on its promises.

This change in public opinion is driven by the daily warnings of the dire economic consequences of Brexit. A strong economy underpins our ability to spend on public services such as the NHS, education and welfare.

Our economy carries out 44 per cent of its exports with Europe on a tariff-free basis. Such a volume of trade under such favourable conditions cannot be replaced quickly or easily. Whatever you voted in the referendum, no one voted to be poorer.

Everyone has the right to change their mind. We are still in the EU until March 29, 2019, and until then we can change our mind. Every reader must contact their MP and demand a People’s Vote on the Brexit deal before March 29, 2019.

After that date it could take a generation to rejoin the EU.

If we remain in the EU, flawed as it is, we can continue our long tradition of campaigning for, and achieving, change in the EU. In that way, we can move the EU towards the really good and effective organisation it can be.

From: John Turley, Dronfield Woodhouse.

YOUR correspondent R Hartley (The Yorkshire Post, June 29) loves to tell the tale of the supposedly downtrodden horse called Leave, but conveniently forgets to mention that Leave was bankrolled by a multimillionaire businessman with Russian connections, and that Leave’s victory was due in part to being given performance-enhancing drugs in the form of promised extra spending on the NHS, and preying on voters fears over uncontrolled immigration.

Card adds to rail woe

From: A Dawson, Park Terrace, South Elmsall, Pontefract.

I HAVE been reading the stories about problems with rail – and experiencing them first hand – but the other thing which needs addressing is season tickets. I have a M-card which I use to travel by both train and bus.

My problem, and I have written to Northern, West Yorkshire Combined Authority and my local MP about this, is topping it up. If you have a product, you need to make it easy for people to purchase.

I live in South Elmsall. There is a new ticket machine. The last three times I have been to top up, it hasn’t worked. I generally top up my card in the machines in Leeds City Station.

New machines have recently been installed. I managed to top up the card twice, but the last couple of times I have been, the machine says my card is invalid, and to speak to a staff member.

There are no staff to ask. I went in to the travel centre to ask if they could top up the card and they don’t have a card reader.

I went to the little bus travel office at the bottom of Vicar Lane where they did top up the card for me – but I understand that this little office is closing in a couple of weeks time.

As a passenger, I simply want to get to where I am going easily. I don’t really care who owns the company as long as the trains and buses actually run – and run on time.

Speed humps add to fumes

From: Peter Horton, Sandy Lane, Ripon.

AS a regular road traveller throughout Yorkshire, I write to object in the strongest terms against the imposition of yet more hideous humps upon the motoring public in Leeds.

The wording on signs refers to “Highway Improvements”. How on earth can damaging back-breaking road humps possibly be classed as improvements? A classic example of Orwellian doublespeak.

Published research has shown that road humps are responsible for local increases in exhaust fumes pollution, a fairly obvious conclusion when you consider the need for a driver to slow to a snail’s pace to avoid damage to vehicle components and then use lower gears to move on.

A lot has been published lately about problems of vehicle emissions and poor air quality in Leeds with various fatuous proposals to bleed more money out of drivers in a vain attempt to combat the problem, and yet the city council persists in this misguided policy of creating even more pollution!

I despair of the blinkered mindset of the responsible (or should it be irresponsible) officers and members of Leeds City Council.

From: DS Boyes, Upper Rodley Lane, Leeds.

ISN’T Leeds City Council’s perennial shortage of money immediately due to profienciency and incompetence of Labour, and not Government cuts? Too much spent on vanity projects instead of essential services, too much loaned out, and never repaid.

Words fail over shambles

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

EVEN if I wished to do so, I could not fault the column by David Behrens on the spectacular railways cock-up and the no less spectacular, ongoing aftermath (The Yorkshire Post, June 30).

Isn’t this the predictable outcome of a fragmented, supposedly national service which, I was recently informed, has ‘enjoyed’ 25 Ministers in the last 25 years?

We continue to be subjected to an historic, ongoing succession of duplicity and shattered syntax, leading to a succession of negative superlatives.

In the absence of anything more constructive and continuing the tradition, perhaps it’s time for a vote on the ‘best worst’ Northern service.

First prize a no-holds-barred evening in the pub with Macavity Grayling – if we can snare him.